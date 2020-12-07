CDC updates quarantine and travel guidance as North Alabama hospitals observe record-breaking COVID-19 cases

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Hospitals in North Alabama are dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidance for quarantine procedures and travel.

Morgan County health officials want people to know that the case counts are rising and their hospital is treating a record number of COVID-19 positive patients. They are treating 78 COVID-19 inpatients, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

Hospital officials painted a bleak picture at an area COVID-19 briefing.

“14 in the ICU that are positive, but I’ve got 25 in the ICU. And we only have 19 ICU beds so we’ve had to make some additional ICU beds,” said Kelli Powers, Decatur Morgan Hospital president.

Powers says there are 11 people on ventilators at the hospitals. They had to borrow two ventilators from Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals. Powers says there are currently 16 other patients experiencing breathing difficulties who might eventually need a ventilator.

This situation at the hospital is occurring as CDC provides updated and even what some might call “loosened” guidance.

Last week the CDC provided options to reduce the previous 14 day quarantine guidance to people exposed to someone with COVID-19. The CDC says the short quarantine period can lessen the stress on the public health system.

The agency says it’s up to local health departments’ discretion to implement the updated guidance, which includes stopping quarantine after 10 days for those who never received a test.

People can stop quarantining after 7 days if they received a negative test result and the test was administered on day five or later.

The CDC is also asking Americans to not travel for the upcoming holidays. But it also provided testing guidance for those thinking about traveling.

The CDC asks people to consider getting tested with a viral test 1-3 days before a trip and 3-5 days after a trip. When people return home they are asked to reduce nonessential activities for a full seven days if they test negative when they come home.

Percent positive testing rates are soaring in North Alabama. In Morgan county it’s 47.9%, 51% in Jackson County, and 54% in Marshall County.

Local health leaders say they’ve seen people not following what have become the COVID-19 basics, wearing masks, staying socially distant, and sanitizing; simple steps they say will work if people actually take those precautions.

“There’s been nothing to elude me to think that anything is going to change over the next four to six weeks if we don’t change our behavior,” said Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health.