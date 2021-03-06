CDC study shows pregnant women are at greater risk for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new CDC study of more than 30-thousand pregnant women provides vital clues about the transmissibility of the virus.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, talks to Emory doctors about the risks and studies needed.

The CDC says pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 are likely to have a pre-term birth.

They report that pregnant women are likely to have a more severe case of the disease compared to non-pregnant women. They are also more likely to be in an ICU, need a mechanical ventilator, and advanced life support for critically ill patients, and more likely to die.

The study shows that most women contracted the virus during the third trimester or were COVID positive during the time of delivery.

“It’s important to note that the absolute risks are still low, for example, less than 1% of pregnant women with COVID are admitted into ICU, but are still at greater risk compared to their non-pregnant counterparts.” said the CDC

The report outlines racial and ethnic disparities on who may contract or die from the virus.

The CDC recommends that pregnant women should not be left out of further clinical trials — as vaccines roll out.

Dr. Denise Jamieson with the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory says, “So for vaccine trials, we get to accumulate to get safety data for pregnant women. Pregnant women need to be included in the vaccine trials. We understand the safety and efficacy of vaccines in pregnancy.”

The CDC recommends that pregnant women should only get vaccinated if they fall in one of the higher risk categories, especially if they work in healthcare and have a greater risk of exposure.