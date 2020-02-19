CDC says the flu still a widespread problem

(WHNT) – While new illnesses have been making headlines recently, the flu still remains a serious problem throughout the country.

This season, the CDC estimates at least 26 million people in the U.S. have come down with flu-like illnesses and the trouble isn’t over yet. The flu is still widespread. Every state in red on this map displayed below has high flu activity.

A Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report Prepared by the Influenza Division

Here in Alabama, every district except mobile is still reporting high flu activity. And the virus can become deadly.

So far the CDC estimates that around 14,000 people have died due to illnesses associated with the flu this season.

If you feel yourself coming down with the virus the CDC recommends you stay home from work or school and see your doctor to get tested. And if you have been able to avoid it, there are some ways you can continue to protect yourself and those around you.

“You can still get your flu vaccine. It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine and avoid getting the flu and also reduce your symptoms if you were to get the flu,” said Dr. Sunitha Ghanta, General Practitioner.

Some more ways to avoid getting the flu.

Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water. If that’s not available the CDC recommends an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your face and take some time to clean surfaces that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

For those who have come down with the flu, the CDC says you may be able to infect others beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5-7 days after becoming sick.

