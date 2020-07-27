CDC revises guidelines; 10 days of isolation now needed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – (WHNT) The CDC released new guidelines Monday, saying people with mild to moderate COVID-19 illness only need to complete 10 days of home isolation and do not need to be retested before returning to work.

The release says the latest scientific data shows that most people are not infectious 10 days after symptoms begin.

More revisions include:

If COVID-19 patients have had a fever, the recommended number of hours that have passed since their last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications is reduced from 72 to 24 hours to discontinue isolation.

Asymptomatic persons can discontinue isolation and other precautions 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARDS-CoV-2 RNA.

For persons who were diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19 and remained asymptomatic after recovery, retesting is not recommended within 3 months after the date symptoms began for the initial COVID-19 infection.

For persons who never developed symptoms, the date of the first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA should be used in place of the date of symptom onset to determine length of isolation.

