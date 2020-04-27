CDC adds new COVID-19 symptoms to list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms to its list of coronavirus symptoms.

The list now includes chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell as symptoms.

People who exhibit these symptoms should contact their health provider, the CDC said. People who experience emergency symptoms of having trouble breathing, persistant pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse or bluish lips or face should seek immediate medical attention, according to the agency.