NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 10 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Tennessee, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC updates case numbers across the country daily, and the latest map shows the total number of cases in the Volunteer State now rests at 10.

Four cases have been preliminarily confirmed in Davidson County by the Metro Public Health Department. Where the other six confirmed cases are located was not immediately clear. The four Davidson County cases saw Metro health officials send off samples to the CDC for confirmatory testing.

(Courtesy: CDC website)

According to CDC figures, New York leads the country in confirmed monkeypox cases with 581. States with just one confirmed case include Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, New Hampshire, South Dakota and West Virginia.

Only seven states currently do not have a confirmed case of monkeypox, per the CDC: Alaska, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.