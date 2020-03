While many kids are doing their learning from home due to the current health situation, CBS News’ Steve Hartman will be getting into the teaching game as well — teaching kids about kindness.

Monday through Thursday next week (March 23-26) Steve will be conducting 30-minute classes for kids of all ages on kindness.

The interactive lessons will take place at 1 p.m. CST on Facebook Live. To watch, just head to the CBS Evening News Facebook page.