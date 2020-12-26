CBS News reports person of interest identified in connection with Nashville bombing

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

UPDATE: Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been identified as a person of interest in the Nashville bombing, per CBS News.

According to CBS, 2 tips were called to the FBI about Warner prior to the explosion and he is a Nashville area resident.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – CBS News says police have identified a person or persons of interest in connection with the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

CBS News Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues tweeted the update late Saturday morning.

However, no other information was given – whether anyone involved has been arrested or the identity of anybody involved.

The Christmas Day explosion in Downtown Nashville injured three people and caused an ongoing AT&T/T-Mobile outage across the Southeast.

