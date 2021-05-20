CBS announces 2021-22 fall schedule

On Wednesday, CBS announced its 2021-2022 primetime programming schedule of original content, including four new dramas, two new comedies, and the return of several favorite series.

Fan favorites returning this fall include “NCIS,” “Young Sheldon,” “United States of Al,” “The Neighborhood,” and “The Equalizer.” The #1 news program, “60 Minutes” and longtime reality series “Survivor” will also return for another season.

Here’s your rundown for new series debuting during the 2021-22 season:

Good Sam: A medical drama starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs as a daughter-father team of surgeons as Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush) falls into her new role as Chief of Surgery, while her arrogant father Dr. Rob Griffith (Isaacs) defies her new authority.

NCIS: Hawai'i: A new chapter of the NCIS franchise will hit the small screen this fall starring Vanessa Lachey in the Aloha State as the first female Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

FBI International: Executive Producer Dick Wolf returns to CBS for his third iteration of the "FBI" series that is set to follow the operatives of the bureau's International Fly Team, who works out of Prague.

CSI Vegas: CBS's global hit "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" returns with a new chapter set among the Las Vegas streets where a new team of investigators do what they do best – follow the evidence and preserve justice in Sin City.

Ghosts: This single-camera comedy will follow a pair of friends who convert an inherited, but rundown (and obviously, haunted) estate into a bed & breakfast, where the spirits of their ancestors realize the lead character, Samantha (Rose McIver) is the first living person who can see and hear them.

Smallwood: Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, this mid-season comedy stars Pete Holmes in the lead role as he follows his dreams of moving from midwestern dad life to the glory of professional bowling.

Come Dance with Me: In this unscripted series, young dancers from across the nation invite one untrained family member or other adult who has supported them to become their partner as they compete for a grand prize. The show will feature Philip Lawrence as host and Jenna Dewan, Tricia Miranda, and Dexter Mayfield as judges.

CBS will also feature special-event programming, including “The Activist,” a competitive series aimed at changing important issues around the globe, and two CBS Original Movies, “A Christmas Proposal” and “Christmas Takes Flight.”

For the 2020-21 season, CBS finished #1 for the 13th consecutive season, winning 18 of the last 19 seasons.

“This season, we proved we could create a winning schedule against seemingly insurmountable odds,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we aim to repeat that success with bold, strategic scheduling moves designed to strengthen nights and maximize flow across the week. We’re expanding three of our biggest, globally popular franchises, returning 22 fan favorites while nurturing our newer rising hits, and adding a host of year-round original programming.”

CBS Television Network 2021-2022 Primetime Schedule

MONDAY

8-8:30 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9-10 p.m.: NCIS (new time period)

10-11 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (new show)

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m.: FBI (new time period)

9-10 p.m.: FBI: International (new show)

10-11 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m.: Survivor

9-10 p.m.: Tough as Nails (new time period)

10-11 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (new show)

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30-9 p.m.: United States of Al

9-9:30 p.m.: Ghosts (new show)

9:30-10 p.m.: B Positive

10-11 p.m.: Bull (new time period)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (new time period)

9-10 p.m.: Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m.: Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m.: Saturday Encores

9-10 p.m.: Saturday Encores

10-11 p.m.: 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m.: The Equalizer

9-10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m.: Seal Team (new time period)