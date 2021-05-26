Cavalry Center to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Housing Authority (HHA) and Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. (CNAHSI) are teaming up to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 27.

The clinic will be held at the Cavalry Center, located at 2901 Fairbanks Street NW in Huntsville, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There are barriers that make it difficult for some of our residents to get vaccinated. Common

impediments are a lack of transportation and internet,” stated Patrice Boodie, resident services supervisor for the HHA. “Efforts like this that consider the unique challenges presented to our community ensure that hard-to-reach communities are not left behind.”

While the clinic is aimed at ensuring those living in public housing have access to a coronavirus vaccine, all unvaccinated people are welcome. Officials will be administering the Moderna vaccine to those aged 18 and over. Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment at 256-562-0344, but no appointment is required to receive a vaccine.