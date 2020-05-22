Cathedral Caverns State Park reopened with a few changes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Cathedral Caverns reopened last week but there are some changes if you plan on visiting soon.

They encourage visitors to bring their own masks and maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone not in their family unit. They will also offer hand sanitizing stations throughout the cave.

Caverns officials say they set CDC appropriate distance markers throughout the Welcome Center for in-person ticket purchases.

They ask that guests to please follow the social prompts.

Tour Changes –

Tours will be limited to 14 guests per tour. However, there may be exceptions made based on the size of your family unit.

Tours schedules will be adjusted to every hour beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the last tour held at 4:00 pm. Monday – Wednesday.

Tours for the Thursday- Sunday crowds will be every hour beginning at 9:00 a.m with the last tour at 6:00 p.m.

Same day tour reservations will be available by calling the office.

Tour prices are $19 for ages 13+, $9 for ages 5-12 while 4 and under are free.

Those with reservations will need to check-in at least 15 minutes prior to your scheduled tour time.

For more information, click here.