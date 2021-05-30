Catalytic converters stolen from Madison County business

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – An early morning theft at a Madison County business is one of several catalytic converter thefts to be reported in north Alabama in 2021.

We Chunk Junk owner, Alan Snider, told News 19 six catalytic converters were stolen from three trucks. The theft has impacted the business’ entire fleet.

The theft occurred Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. Pictures of security camera footage show a man get out of a white car and walk toward the trucks.

Photo from We Chunk Junk showing the thief and his vehicle

Sinder said they are completely booked next week, and he worries how this will impact his business and customers.

We Chunk Junk is a locally owned business that has been in operation for 11 years. The owner often assists community members. After News 19 aired a story about a military family whose rental property was destroyed by renters in August 2018, Snider and his team helped clean the property free of charge.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.