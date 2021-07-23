Catalytic converter thieves strike at Athens restoration company

ATHENS, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying who is responsible for a theft at ServPro on July 20.

The suspect or suspects are responsible for three missing catalytic converters from ServPro vehicles.

Between 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on July 20, this vehicle entered the ServPro parking lot on U.S. Highway 72.

The vehicle appears to be a White Toyota 4 Runner.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.