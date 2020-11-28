Catalyst Center offers help to small businesses to help them succeed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The local nonprofit The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship is serving their small business clients this season by helping them find success in a time where holiday shopping is very different.

“We love small businesses. Small businesses have big hearts, and we have big hearts for what they’re doing,” says CEO Lisa Mays.

The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship offers training sessions, workshops and one on one coaching for small business owners.

“We just want to meet small businesses where they are. In a normal day that’s helping folks with business plans or with marketing and reaching their customer base; this year it’s looked a little bit different,” says Mays.

CEO Lisa Mays says preparing their clients for this shopping season has been more in depth.

“Required small business clients to set up in ways they have never had to step up before and to think outside the box and come up with news ways to make their businesses grow in a really difficult time,” says Mays.

But when they really boil down all their good advice for small businesses, its to be flexible and fun.

“Be open, maybe bring back the curb side or maybe it’s limited capacity so there’s all these new parameters that we are looking at that are kind of limiting the way we do business but stay positive and look for hope have fun,” says Mays.

Mays says you can step in and help small businesses by finding unique gifts for your loved ones at local stores instead of big box stores.

“You’re supporting your neighbor and your neighbors family and your neighbors kids and your neighbors parents that’s how we give back to our community and take take of our own,” says Mays.

And, the center hopes the community will shop small beyond this Saturday.

The Catalyst Center for Business and Entrepreneurship was has been serving small businesses for 18 years and has clients in seven counties in North Alabama.