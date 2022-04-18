UPDATE (11:12 a.m.): Marcus Spanevelo was charged with one count of Tampering With Evidence and one count of False Information to Law Enforcement Officer During Investigation, according to a report from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Spanevelo was given a bond of $15,000 for the Tampering With Evidence charge and $5,000 for the False Information charge.

ORIGINAL STORY

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Marcus Spanevelo, the ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail late Easter night. According to the Santa Rosa County jail inmate records, Spanevelo is charged with destroying evidence and obstructing a criminal investigation.

Cassie Carli and her daughter, Saylor, went missing from Navarre Beach on March 27. Saylor was later found with Spanevelo, her father. Agencies in Alabama and Florida searched for Carli’s body.

On April 2, Spanevelo was arrested in Tennessee on three charges related to the investigation. Carli’s body was found in an Alabama barn on April 2.

Spanevelo signed his waiver of extradition to Florida on April 13, which meant that officials could start planning to bring him back to Santa Rosa County, where he is now incarcerated.



Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo’s current charges stem from investigators finding Carli’s phone and other unknowns at this time. More charges are expected to be filed.

Carli’s autopsy was performed in Huntsville on April 4, but those results still have not been released. At last check, St. Clair’s County deputy coroner Joe Sweatt said the coroner’s office was still waiting on a toxicology report before releasing autopsy results. Spanevelo has not yet been charged with murder, but Johnson has alluded the charge is pending.

