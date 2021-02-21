Casino, lottery debate expected this week in Alabama Senate

Golden sunlight reaches the horizon showing around the capital statehoue in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by ChrisBoswell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state senators are expected to debate lottery and casino legislation next week. Republican Sen. Del Marsh said he expects to get a Senate vote on his bill. The proposal would authorize a lottery and multiple casinos in the state.

The Senate debate, which could come as soon as Tuesday, will be the first major test of support for the plan. The plan would authorize a state lottery, five casinos and urge a compact with the Poarch Band for gaming at their three sites.

Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposal. Alabama is one of five states without a lottery.