Casino, lottery bill heads to key House vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lottery and casino legislation is headed to a key vote in the Alabama Legislature. The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the gambling proposal Thursday.

The bill would establish a state lottery and casino locations, mostly at existing state dog tracks and sites owned by the Poarch Creek Indians.

Supporters argue it is time to allow state voters to decide the issue of gambling. Critics of the bill say it picks “winners and losers” by naming casino locations and is being voted on at a time when the public has limited access to the Alabama Statehouse.