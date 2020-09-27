Cash prize awarded at Shoal’s Litter Removal Tournament

FLORENCE, Ala. — Folks picked up trash to make some cash Saturday morning in the Shoals.

The public was invited to either McFarland Park in Florence or Riverfront Park in Sheffield for the Tennessee River Litter Tournament.

Volunteers put together supply bags for each participant that include 13-gallon trash bags. Each bag brought in from the shoreline or the river qualifies participants one entry in a drawing for $500 cash.

On Saturday, the 87 volunteers who showed up picked up 207 bags of trash, TVs, tires, junk, and 8 bags of aluminum cans.

“It keeps our area beautiful,” Kelly Balentine with Florence Solid Waste and Recycling said. “We enjoy our lakes and waterways; we use them all the time. We want to keep them pretty and along with that, it protects the wildlife, it keeps the environment clean and pristine.”

The tournament offered a contact-free registration and supply pickup at both parks.

The Grand Prize winner was Elizabeth Shremshock.

Other winners –

McFarland Park MVP $100- Kayla Herring

Riverfront Park MVP $100- Barbra Cook Team

McFarland Park Recycle Award $100- UNA Team

Riverfront Park Recycle Award $100- Barbra Cook Team