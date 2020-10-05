Man charged in 2015 Connie Ridgeway murder pleads not guilty

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man who investigators say confessed to a 2015 murder in Lauderdale County pleaded not guilty to the crime during his arraignment last week.

Casey White pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease for the killing of Connie Ridgeway, according to the Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Conolly.

Connoly says before the arraignment hearing, White was allegedly found with a shank. Connolly said White intended to escape and take someone hostage.

The judge ordered that White be moved back to the prison system where he was already in custody before telling investigators about the 2015 killing.