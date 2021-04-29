Casey Wardynski announces run for Congress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Casey Wardynski announced Thursday that he is running for U.S. Congress in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

The seat for Congress opened up due to Congressman Mo Brook’s decision to run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“I’m running for Congress to continue the work President Trump began,” stated Casey Wardynski.

“Today, we have leftists and weak Republicans who want higher taxes, who promote the cancel culture, and who refuse to fight back against the socialist movement. That must end. We need a fearless conservative who will fight for North Alabama to make that happen.”

Dr. E. Casey Wardynski served as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs under President Trump.

Prior to serving as a principal official in the Trump administration, Casey served a thirty-year career in the U.S. Army. From 2011 to 2016, Casey served as Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools where he turned a $19 million deficit into a surplus of more than $30 million while raising graduation rates from 66 to 88 percent, according to the release.

“The Swamp set out to destroy President Trump on Day One and block his America First Agenda, but I helped him build the wall and protect our country. Now, Congress is run by radicals who want to remake America, but I’m determined to continue the work that President Trump began: defend the unborn, protect the 2nd Amendment, and finish the wall!”

“I’ve served thirty years in the U.S. Army and I built successful businesses. I graduated from West Point where we swore an oath to defend our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Every step of the way, I fought for the country I love. In the Army, we run to the fight, not away from it, and I’ll fight Biden, Pelosi, and AOC every day to do what’s right for North Alabama.”

The release says that Casey is known as a tech-savvy thought leader and change agent in the private sector and in government. Today, Casey is CEO of Regenesis Stem Cell Center in Huntsville where he focuses on growing the company into a national center of excellence for high-tech regenerative medical solutions for active adults of all ages.

To find out more about Casey Wardynski and his campaign, visit www.FriendsofCasey.com.

To view his campaign announcement video, visit the campaign’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOmnML2arJ0.