CASA suspends services after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – CASA of Madison County said Friday it was suspending all of its services and having staff members self-quarantine after one of them tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

The group, which aids seniors in everything from transportation to providing air conditioners, said staff members were doing what they could over the phone from their homes.

CASA enacted policies to limit visitors to its office on March 12 and had staff members practicing social distancing with clients and others.

The group said it was not aware of any other staff members or clients who had become infected.