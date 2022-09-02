MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shoals Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting a free concert at the Muscle Shoals amphitheater on Saturday, September 3.

CASA is a nonprofit organization that helps children who are in the welfare and foster systems. They work hand-in-hand with DHR and foster programs to advocate for the needs of the children they represent.

Executive Director Heather Begley told News 19 that children in these situations often do not have a mentor that stays with them for an extended period of time, which is why their program is so important.

“It’s just really important to be able to have someone that they can trust and kind of brings them consistency, mentors these children, and advocates for whatever their needs are and make sure that they’re not lost in the child welfare system,” Begley said.

The concert will feature Cadence Baker, Gary Nichols, and Tommy Shields. There will also be vendors and other activities available.

Doors open at 10:00 a.m., but music will not be available until later that evening. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.