Cartersville Fire and Rescue receives grain rescue tube from Alabama Farm Credit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Farm Credit donated a new grain rescue tube to Cartersville Fire and Rescue.

The $4,000 piece of equipment can be used if a farmer working in his grain silo gets covered and trapped in grain.

The Cartersville Fire and Rescue squad has a 25-square-mile coverage area, but it borders several other rural communities that could take advantage of the tube.

This is the only grain rescue tube in DeKalb County. The other nearest one is in Scottsboro.

“It’s a highly agricultural area. We have multiple grain bins in our area with multiple capacities, and with that tool we’ll be able to get to someone quickly if they’re trapped in a grain bin and save their life,” said Cartersville Fire and Rescue Chief Kyle Pike.

“Turnaround time is a difference between a 10-minute drive from this fire station to a farm in the community versus trying to find one in a neighboring community where it may take an hour or two then trying to get it set up at that farm,” explained Alabama Farm Credit CEO Mel Koller.

How it works: First responders will connect each red slat to form a tube around the person stuck in the grain. They will then push it down around them and use an auger to pull the grain out from around the trapped person and put it outside the tube, relieving pressure from their body.