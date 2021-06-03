Caring Heart Thrift Store donates $10,000 to Albertville nonprofit

ARAB, Ala.- The Caring Heart Thrift Store in Arab made its first big charitable donation since opening in February.

Workers donated a $10,000 check to Kelley’s Rainbow which helps domestic violence victims.

Case manager Stephany McTarsney told News 19 monetary donations have been low this year due to COVID-19, so they are extremely grateful for this surprise donation.

“When they come in sometimes, they come in here with nothing so they need blood pressure medicine or clothing, things like that. We get several donations for clothing and stuff but sometimes there’s intimate apparel that they really need, so that kind of helps with those kinds of items. So it’s going to help our victims out a lot,” said McTarsney.

She says they may also use some of the donation to replace mattresses and do minor upgrades to the shelter.