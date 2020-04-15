Career expert offers video interview tips to recent college graduates

(WHNT) – The job market is pretty grim right now not only that but “in-person” interviews are out for the time being.

So how can upcoming college graduates make themselves stand out in a video interview?

Auburn University’s Office of Professional and Career Development has some guidance.

Tips:

Use a professional screen name and profile photo on the video chatting platform you will use— and be sure to use a computer, not a phone, tablet or iPad.

Take a trial run before the interview be sure audio and video are working properly, but also have your phone ready and on silent as back up just in case.

Use an external microphone if available– and position yourself a bit farther away from your computer than normal, so it’s a full upper body shot, rather than an up-close headshot.

Don’t watch yourself in your video picture in the corner. If it is distracting to you— minimize the window, or place a post-it note over that portion of the screen— and respond to the camera, not the screen.

You also still want to make eye contact with the interviewer.