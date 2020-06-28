Carbon Hill mayor resigns after controversial Facebook comments on Nick Saban, UA football stance on ‘Black Lives Matter’

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala. Mark Chambers has turned in a letter of resignation Saturday.
Saturday Chambers made a Facebook post stating he no longer will support Alabama football and Saban. This does not come long after Alabama football made a social media post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Carbon Hill city officials say he turned in his letter of resignation. Greg Andrews is Mayor Pro Tem. He will assume the seat, however, if he does not wish to assume the mayoral role, the city council can appoint anyone to the seat.
There is a special called meeting Wednesday, July 1.
