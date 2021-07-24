Four children, two adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Four children and two adults are injured after a vehicle flipped over the I-565 Westbound overpass onto Washington Street around 11:30 a.m. on July 24.

One child is in critical condition and the other five passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, Huntsville Police Sgt. Jean Aiton told News 19.

Huntsville Police have updated us – of the 6 people transported to the hospital, 4 are children. It appears that 3 cars were involved in the accident, all headed westbound on the overpass. The other two cars remained on top of the overpass. Investigation is underway @whnt — Lauren Layton (@laurenlaytontv) July 24, 2021

Aiton said preliminary reports suggest that the accident involved three vehicles traveling westbound on I-565 and one vehicle went over the overpass. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is an active scene and News 19 will continue to update with the latest information.