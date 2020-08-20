Car drives off parking deck near Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman only had minor injuries after accidentally driving her car off a parking deck Thursday morning in Huntsville’s medical district.

Huntsville police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the parking garage on Lowell Avenue, across from The Orthopaedic Center.

According to police, the woman hit the gas pedal instead of her brake and drove through the wall on the garage’s third floor.

The minivan landed with its front fender on the ground and was propped up by several trees before eventually falling over on its side, police said.

THe woman suffered only minor injuries, police said, but the SUV was totaled.