MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – One man is dead after a car crash in Marshall County Monday afternoon.

Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that Jimmy Dale Payne, 48, from Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred just after 1 pm Monday, May 3 and involved two vehicles.

According to ALEA, the crash happened on Esslinger Road near Waverly Hills Road, just east of Grant.

The other passengers in both cars were not hurt.