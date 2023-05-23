MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A single-vehicle crash in Morgan County claimed the life of a 17-year-old Monday night.

The unidentified teen was driving on East Upper River Road near Muscle Camp Road near Priceville at approximately 10:55 p.m. Authorities say this is when the 2013 Ford F-150 that the teen was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

ALEA says the teenager was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate what caused the accident.