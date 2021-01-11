CAPNA offering energy assistance for first-time recipients

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. – Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is working to help families in Cullman, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties pay their utility bills.

The energy assistance will make one-time $1,000 payments directly to utility providers to help offset utility expenses for qualifying families.

Those applying must meet the established eligibility requirements and have been directly impacted by COVID-19 in at least one of the following ways: 

  • Household member(s) lost income (reduction in work hours) 
  • Household member(s) loss of job 
  • Household had additional expenses 
  • Household member(s) contracted COVID-19

Applicants can find more information at CAPNA – Utility Assistance.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News