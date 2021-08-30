CAPNA hosts grand opening for Lauderdale County Early Learning Center

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) held a grand opening for the new Lauderdale County Early Learning Center on Friday.

The new building is the culmination of two years of construction on a site that began as a medical facility and will now serve over 100 children from families who meet federal income guidelines.

According to Deborah Cottingham, executive assistant to the director of children’s services, the facility will have programs for early head start (birth to three years old), head start for those three to five years old, and Pre-K for four year olds at no cost to eligible families.

Enrollment for the 2021-22 school year began on July 13 for early head start students and August 11 for head start and pre-K.

“We look forward to serving children birth up to [kindergarten] and their families through high-quality, comprehensive early learning and care,” said CAPNA’s Director of Children’s Services, Kim Dodd.

The project cost approximately $2.77 million, which was paid for with federal grant funds from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The facility currently has a mask protocol for all staff and visitors who enter the building or any other Children’s Services facility. Masks are not required for children.

Those who wish to apply for any program at the Lauderdale County Early Learning Center may do so by clicking here.