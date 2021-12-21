U.S. District Court pushes hearing back for Madison man facing charges from Jan. 6

Dillon Herrington of Madison is accused of throwing objects at law enforcement objects during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. (Photo via US Department of Justice)

MADISON, Ala. – A Madison man facing multiple charges in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was due in court Tuesday, but the court continued his status hearing.

Dillon Colby Herrington, who was arrested June 8 in Madison County, is accused of attempting to strike law enforcement officers — twice — during the Capitol assault.

Federal prosecutors say Herrington threw a 4×4 piece of lumber at law enforcement. As the crowd moved forward that day they also allege he threw a barricade at police. He wasn’t charged for several months, but the FBI says he was identified by an anonymous call to the FBI tip line, where he’d been dubbed “MAGA Lumberjack.”

The charges Dillon Herrington faces, according to an FBI affidavit include:

Engaging in violence on the Capitol grounds

Attempting to obstruct law enforcement

Entering a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a restricted area

Resisting a person performing an official duty

Rngaging in violence in a restricted building

Herrington is scheduled to be in court on January 25.