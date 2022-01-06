Some from Alabama plead guilty, others face trial in Capitol insurrection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several people from Alabama have pleaded guilty to their participation in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and are waiting to be sentenced. Others have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trials.

As many as a dozen people from Alabama have been charged since the assault on the U.S. Capitol one year ago.

Mark Grods of Mobile allegedly brought weapons to Washington last Jan. 6 and entered the Capitol with other members of the anti-government group Oath Keepers. He’s facing charges of Conspiracy; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting. Grods has reportedly agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Kari Dawn Kelley of Mobile was also charged. She was identified by the FBI holding up her cell phone in the Senate Wing of the Capitol. She was seen on security video climbing into the Capitol through an open window. She pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Her sentencing is set for March.

A 70-year-old Falkville, Ala. man, Lonnie Coffman, has pleaded guilty to Possession of an Unregistered Firearm including 11 Molotov cocktails; Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Other weapons and ammunition were found in Coffman’s truck. His sentencing is set for April.

At least one other person from Alabama pleaded guilty to a single charge of disorderly conduct. Phillip Bromley of Sterrett will be sentenced in March.

But several others have pleaded not guilty and face trials to various charges for the January 6th riot. They include Russell Alford of Hokes Bluff; Joshua Black of Leeds; Joshua James of Arab; Christian Manley of Elkmont; Gregory Nix of Cleveland; Jonathan Walden of Birmingham; and William Walden of Auburn.

One other man, Army veteran Dillon Herrington of Madison, Ala., was detained by the FBI. However, the agency does not believe Herrington entered the Capitol. So far no charges have been filed against him.