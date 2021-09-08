Plea deal reached for Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Falkville man arrested on explosives and weapons charges in Washington on the day of the Capitol insurrection has accepted a plea deal, according to federal court records.

Both parties reached an agreement to resolve the case before trial, but the details of the agreement have not been released.

Coffman is charged with multiple counts of unlawful ammunition possession, unregistered firearm possession, carrying a pistol without a license, and carrying a rifle or shotgun. He’s also charged with having an unregistered firearm and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The charges stem from a search of Coffman’s truck in Washington on the day of the January 6, Capitol insurrection. Capitol police said officers spotted a weapon in his truck, and a search found guns, gasoline bombs and more.

Coffman was arrested as he tried to return to his vehicle and had two guns on him when he was arrested, police said.

Coffman’s upcoming hearing on September 29, will be converted to a plea hearing.