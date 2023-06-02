(WTRF) Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas, of Ohio, was found guilty of assaulting law enforcement officers related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Thomas, 41, was arrested in Huntsville in May 2021. On June 1, 2023, he was found guilty of four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on September 6, 2023.

Thomas was on the Upper West Terrace at 3:30 p.m. standing in front of a line of police officers who were preventing the rioters from advancing further toward the Capitol. When the crowd surged forward against the police line, Thomas twice charged the line of police officers, striking two Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers with his hands and shoving them. Thomas’ assaults against these two MPD officers have been captured on police body-worn cameras (BWC) and in many open-source videos from the scene.

Then, approximately an hour later in a different part of the Upper West Terrace, Thomas was captured on MPD BWC footage advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields.. At 4:26 p.m., officers began to advance to dispel the crowd of rioters from the steps. Thomas turned toward rioters and ordered them to “hold the line” against advancing officers, repeating this statement fifteen times as he locked arms with the other rioters and pushed against the offices.

Then, at 4:28 p.m., again as officers attempted to clear the Upper West Terrace, Thomas rushed to the head of the line of rioters and twice threw himself into an MPD officer while yelling to the rioters “Hold the f****** line.” In subsequent interviews, law enforcement officers confirmed the attack and stated Thomas “was one of the first to come in and start hitting [and] pushing officers on the line.”

In the first 28 months since Jan. 6, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.