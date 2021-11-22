Madison man facing charges from Jan. 6, waives hearing, due in court Dec. 23

MADISON, Ala. — A Madison man facing multiple charges in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was due in court Monday, but he waived his preliminary hearing.

Dillon Colby Herrington, who was arrested June 8 in Madison County, is accused of attempting to strike law enforcement officers — twice – during the capitol assault.

Herrington’s preliminary hearing was set for Monday afternoon in federal court in Washington D.C., but he and his attorneys waived the hearing. A preliminary hearing allows a defendant to hear the prosecution lay out its case. Generally, prosecutors are trying to show the court there is enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury in an effort to indict the defendant.

Federal prosecutors say Herrington threw a 4×4 piece of lumber at law enforcement. As the crowd moved forward that day they also allege he threw a barricade at police. He wasn’t charged for several months, but the FBI says he was identified by an anonymous call to the FBI tip line, where he’d been dubbed “MAGA Lumberjack.”

The charges Dillon Herrington faces, according to an FBI affidavit include: engaging in violence on the capitol grounds; attempting to obstruct law enforcement; entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted area; resisting a person performing an official duty and engaging in violence in a restricted building

The current court schedule has Herrington due back in court on December 21.