Falkville man charged in capital riot drove past Sen. Ted Cruz’s home, according to court records

WASHINGTON D.C. – A north Alabama man facing multiple charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has to remain in jail until his trial, according to our news partner AL.com.

A federal judge issued the ruling, citing in part new revelations that Lonnie Coffman drove to the home of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and he seemed “unbalanced” in a call to the senator’s office in December of 2020.

Court documents released Monday show a GPS tracking device found in Coffman’s truck revealed that Coffman traveled to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11, 2020. The GPS data showed Coffman drove around D.C. and drove to the residence of Sen. Cruz.

The court documents state on that same day, Coffman called Senator Cruz’s office and told a staffer he went to the senator’s D.C. home to visit Cruz with no answer at the door and then called to try to arrange a meeting with Cruz. He was also looking for contact information for Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and Rush Limbaugh.

A Cruz staffer told authorities that Coffman seemed “unbalanced” or “not 100 percent there” during the call.

Lonnie Coffman is indicted on 17 charges in connection with having a handgun, an assault rifle, and several Molotov cocktails in his truck at the riot.

The guns and explosives were found in Coffman’s truck as Capitol police conducted a sweep after finding a possible pipe bomb near the National Republican Club.

Evidence photos in the Capitol police report showed more items investigators discovered in Coffman’s truck such as a crossbow and a stun gun. There were notes with email addresses, phone numbers and websites for “good guys.” The notes identified U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, as “one of two muslims in House of Reps,” and another identifying Judge David Hamilton as a “bad guy.” Hamilton is a circuit judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.