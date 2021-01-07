Alabama congressional delegation speak against violence, share experience during capitol siege

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Law enforcement officers secured the U.S. Capitol building after pro-Trump supporters breached the perimeter and entered the building as Congress met Wednesday afternoon, intending to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. The scene was declared a riot by police, and a curfew for DC took effect at 6:00 p.m.
Those who were in the middle of the protests, none other than our members of Congress.
Members of both the House and the Senate were forced to evacuate.
News 19 reached out to all nine members of Alabama’s congressional delegation.
Senator Richard Shelby shared a statement about the protest on Twitter.
News 19 reached out to Senator Tommy Tuberville for comment and have not received a response.
Congressman Robert Aderholt who said he planned to object to the electoral votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin released this statement, “I was on the House floor this afternoon objecting to the electoral votes with many of my colleagues. We had to evacuate due to a security breach.”
The statement goes on to say in part, “I believe God will continue to guide and protect this nation. However, as a nation we need to seek his guidance in peace.”
Congressman Jerry Carl is one of Alabama’s newest US lawmakers. He was sworn in over the weekend. He shared this statement on Twitter:
Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Alabama’s only Democratic US lawmaker, also took to Twitter during the riot.
Congressman Mo Brooks has released a statement regarding the riot condemning violence. The statement said in part, “I don’t care what political views motivate the violence, I hope law enforcement and our judicial system prosecute these thugs to the fullest extent of the law.”
Congressman Gary Palmer released this statement on Twitter:
Wednesday morning Brooks spoke at a Save American rally at one point saying, “Today is a day American patriots are taking down names and kicking ass.”
News 19 also reached out to the office of Congressman Mike Rogers. We did not receive a response to our request.