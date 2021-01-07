Alabama congressional delegation speak against violence, share experience during capitol siege

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: People wear plastic bags s protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Law enforcement officers secured the U.S. Capitol building after pro-Trump supporters breached the perimeter and entered the building as Congress met Wednesday afternoon, intending to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. The scene was declared a riot by police, and a curfew for DC took effect at 6:00 p.m.

Those who were in the middle of the protests, none other than our members of Congress.

Members of both the House and the Senate were forced to evacuate.

News 19 reached out to all nine members of Alabama’s congressional delegation.

Senator Richard Shelby shared a statement about the protest on Twitter.

Today is a very dark day for our country. I am safe thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement officials. Our Founding Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 6, 2021

News 19 reached out to Senator Tommy Tuberville for comment and have not received a response.

Congressman Robert Aderholt who said he planned to object to the electoral votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin released this statement, “I was on the House floor this afternoon objecting to the electoral votes with many of my colleagues. We had to evacuate due to a security breach.”

The statement goes on to say in part, “I believe God will continue to guide and protect this nation. However, as a nation we need to seek his guidance in peace.”

Congressman Jerry Carl is one of Alabama’s newest US lawmakers. He was sworn in over the weekend. He shared this statement on Twitter:

Americans have a right to protest, but violence is never the answer. I’m praying for the safety of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the law enforcement protecting us. — Rep. Jerry Carl (@RepJerryCarl) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Terri Sewell, Alabama’s only Democratic US lawmaker, also took to Twitter during the riot.

There has been a breach of the Capitol building. We are locked inside the House chamber until Capitol Police allows us to leave. Praying that this chaos dissipates and no one gets hurt 🙏🏾 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 6, 2021

Congressman Mo Brooks has released a statement regarding the riot condemning violence. The statement said in part, “I don’t care what political views motivate the violence, I hope law enforcement and our judicial system prosecute these thugs to the fullest extent of the law.”

Congressman Gary Palmer released this statement on Twitter:

Thank you to all who have reached out with concern for my staff and me. We are safe and grateful for our dedicated Capitol Police. Please join me in praying for the healing of our country. This is a sad day for everyone and the scenes we witnessed today were unacceptable. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) January 7, 2021

Wednesday morning Brooks spoke at a Save American rally at one point saying, “Today is a day American patriots are taking down names and kicking ass.”

News 19 also reached out to the office of Congressman Mike Rogers. We did not receive a response to our request.