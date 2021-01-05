Skip to content
Capitol Siege
Explosive device found near U.S. Capitol
“Waiting for order to be restored.” Rep. Rick Allen responds during capitol chaos
Biden denounces protesters’ violence at the US Capitol
As protesters breach US Capitol, Alabama and Georgia lawmakers react to violent unrest
Demonstrators invade offices of lawmakers inside U.S. Capitol
Members of congress told to don gas masks
Pentagon says all 1,100 DC National Guard members deployed amid protests
What’s inside the U.S. Capitol?
1 person shot as Trump backers storm Capitol
Biden selects Garland for AG; denounces violence at the Capitol
‘Go home’: Trump calls for peace after protesters overrun US Capitol
Videos, photos show protesters inside US Capitol
Protests rage outside Capitol as Congress meets to finalize Biden victory
Live Updates: Trump urges protesters to ‘go home’ in Twitter video
Live Updates: Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate as Ossoff, Warnock win Georgia seats
Alabama News
Mayor Woodfin released from hospital after receiving Remdesivir, plasma therapy
Alabama Republicans and Democrats work to get out the vote in Georgia Senate run-off elections
University of Alabama to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations
Alabama among states with lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate
Case against alleged Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnappers moves forward in Jefferson County
Coronavirus
More vaccine doses arrive in Madison County as hospitals deal with record high COVID-19 numbers
Lung damage from coronavirus can be long lasting, health professionals warn
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will not attend Biden’s inauguration
New strain of COVID-19 found in Georgia
California hospital quickly vaccinates 850 people after freezer fails
Your Local Election Headquarters
News
