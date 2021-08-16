Capital murder suspect extradited from Texas to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — A capital murder suspect is back in Alabama after being apprehended in Texas earlier this month.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, of Decatur is now in the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond, according to Decatur Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.

Boyd was located and detained by U.S. Marshals in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, August 6.

A capital murder warrant was issued for Boyd after the shooting of Rodney Fossett, 21, of Decatur, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds when authorities found him at Summer Courtyard Apartments. He later succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital.