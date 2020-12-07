Capacity reduced at Madison County School events

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County School System is working to promote additional safety for staff and students during Covid-19.

On Monday, the school system announced a change in capacity for all spectator and student events within Madison County Schools.

The school system already made the move to Hybrid Learning in an effort to promote safety.

The previous AHSAA capacity guideline was at 50% capacity but that will now be changed to 20% capacity.

“Limiting capacity at extracurricular activities like Band events, high school basketball games, and all other spectator and students events, allows us to keep these events scheduled, but at the same time, help control the potential spread of COVID-19 among our students, staff, and visitors to our campuses,” stated Mr. Allen Perkins, Superintendent, Madison County Schools.

Rules for spectators and students:

Spectators must be wearing a mask to enter the gym

Spectators must wear masks unless eating or drinking

Spectators must sit and/or stand socially distanced unless with family members

The 20% capacity rule will go into effect immediately, according to the school system.