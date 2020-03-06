Can’t find hand sanitizer? Make your own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As people rush to the stores to buy supplies amid fears of coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, some items are getting harder to find.

One of the things people seem to be snatching up as fast as they can is hand sanitizer. But if you can't find any at the store, all is not lost – you can make your own.

Popular Science has a detailed article on making your own hand sanitizer using isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel.

Of course, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequently washing your hands to prevent the spread of diseases, and says hand sanitizer can be used when soap and water are not available.