Canine Apupcalypse at Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is overwhelmed with dogs and they need you to help prevent an Apupcalypse!

Shelter staff and volunteers need the community’ to help adopt and foster the dozens of loving and adorable canines that have filled our kennels. As an incentive, their adoption fees range from $5, $10 and $25 through Saturday, October 10. Exceptions may apply to some pets.

These amazing Shelter dogs need loving and stable homes. Every pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped for pet identification, vaccinated, and receive a city license tag. You can help save a Shelter dog’s life.

Visit the Shelter to find your forever friend at 4950 Triana Boulevard Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, the Shelter remains open until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.