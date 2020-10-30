Candy drop closes out Red Ribbon Week at Douglas Middle School

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office helped close out Red Ribbon Week for Douglas Middle schoolers.

With help from the principal, the department did a helicopter candy drop Friday afternoon.

The children were able to run out onto the football field and grab their candy-filled bag before the Halloween weekend.

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug use prevention campaign in honor of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, who was tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985.

“It’s a week to emphasize to our students and the community of the importance of staying drug free, alcohol free and make good choices,” said Douglas Middle School principal Scott Bonds. “We hope all of our students succeed, and have a successful middle school career and high school career and go on after high school to a successful career lifestyle and just a fulfillment of life.”