MENTONE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – It’s been over a month since 19-year-old MaKenna Joy Purvis went missing. Sunday evening, her family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil.



The vigil was held at Mentone Community Church. Over 100 people were in attendance.

One by one, stories of MaKenna were shared and prayers were made for her safe return home.



The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Purvis was last seen at a location on Inspec Drive in Valley Head on September 26th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.



Makenna’s family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.