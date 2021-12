DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man running for DeKalb County Sheriff was charged with impersonating an officer, according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Terry Wayne Wadsworth, 57, was charged with impersonating a peace officer and computer tampering.

Wadsworth filed to run for sheriff in May. On his campaign’s Facebook page Wadsworth says he, “is a 22-year veteran and has 15 years experience in law enforcement.”N

His bond was set at $1,000.