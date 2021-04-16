Can everything in Australia really kill you? Here’s what Ashtyn’s Grandma Lyn thinks News by: Ashtyn Hiron Posted: Apr 16, 2021 / 11:55 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2021 / 11:55 AM CDT Ashtyn Hiron’s Grandma Lyn sheds some light on the common phrase heard in America – “Everything in Australia can kill you.” Lyn talks about spiders, sharks, and other creepy crawlers that she deals with in Perth, Western Australia. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction