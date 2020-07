MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Camping World’s CEO announced Sunday on Twitter he would be making a donation to a Madison County group committed to serving others.

Marcus Lemonis tweeted he would donate $10,000 to Raising Men Lawn Care. The group has mowed lawns for the disabled, the elderly, veterans and single mothers free of charge since 2015.

Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of the group, responded to the news by thanking Lemonis for his support.

Wow !!! I really don’t know what to say . On behalf of the raising men lawn care service family , we greatly appreciate your support !!!!! Wow !! — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) July 5, 2020