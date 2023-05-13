HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The second annual Camp to Amp returns to the Orion Amphitheater on May 13, hoping to show diversity in the Tennessee Valley through music and food.

Camp to Amp is a free event that connects the Camp to the Orion Amphitheater for a day full of family-friendly fun.

The festival features over 20 live musicians, food and activities for the entire family.

Camp to Amp hopes the event will help members of the North Alabama community learn more about the people and businesses that make up the local economy.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free for the public.

